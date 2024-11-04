Abu Dhabi: The UAE Government’s Annual Meetings, which bring together more than 500 of the most influential officials in the UAE, kicked off today (Monday) with an exceptional Cabinet meeting.

During the meeting chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE Cabinet approved the National Anti-Narcotics Strategy to combat drug trafficking locally and internationally. It follows on from the establishment of the National Council Against Drugs, announced by Sheikh Mohammed while chairing a Cabinet meeting in June 2023.

The Cabinet also approved 22 international agreements covering economic and commercial partnerships, as well as cooperation in legal, judicial, and educational fields, and memoranda of cooperation in energy, competitiveness, and research with 17 different countries.

Taking to his X account on the occasion, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Today, I chaired the annual meetings of the UAE government, which commenced in the capital, Abu Dhabi. We kicked off this significant national gathering with an exceptional Cabinet meeting.

“Such annual meetings, which bring together 500 of the most influential officials in the UAE, hold special importance. Collaborative teamwork between federal and local authorities is no longer just an option—it is an essential path for accelerating the country’s development.”

He added: “Our goal from these meetings is to develop national projects, programmes, and a clear agenda for 2025. We look forward to fostering a unified vision, shared spirit, and coordinated efforts across all levels of government to serve the union and its people.”

Housing for Emiratis

During the Cabinet session, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the progress of the federal government’s housing plans.

Over the past five years, the percentage of Emiratis owning homes has risen from 76 per cent to 91 per cent, and the backlog of applications has significantly decreased from 13,000 to just 650. The time it takes to obtain a home has been reduced from four years to one year. Since its launch, the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme has supported over 90,000 citizens with a budget of Dh60 billion.

“May God have mercy on Sheikh Zayed and make Paradise his eternal home. His legacy of good deeds continues to impact lives, leaving an everlasting mark on the nation,” Sheikh Mohammed said in his post on the X platform.

“Today, we also approved the National Anti-Narcotics Strategy, which aims to enhance local deterrence measures against dealers and promoters and combat them internationally. The strategy also aims to expand treatment and rehabilitation centres, raise community awareness across all sectors, and establish reform centres for offenders, along with other key initiatives.”

He added: “Drug abuse is a scourge, a path to loss, an illusion, and a social cancer that we must all work together to fight.”

Sheikh Mohammed continued: “We also ratified 22 international agreements covering economic and trade partnerships, legal, judicial, and educational cooperation, and memoranda of understanding in energy, competitiveness, and research with 17 different countries.