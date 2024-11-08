Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said that the UAE is a grand team, providing fertile environment for the growth of creative minds.

In his latest series of life lessons, beginning with “Life has taught me,” Sheikh Mohammed once again inspired the nation with his profound insights, offering a powerful vision for unity, ambition, and progress.

“One hand alone cannot clap. A lone mind cannot govern. A selfish leader cannot succeed,” said Sheikh Mohammed in a tweet accompanied by a video from the annual government meetings.

“Achievement isn’t about one person; it’s the strength of a united team. Victory doesn’t come alone; it’s fuelled by the team’s resolve and drive. Safety and stability are built on the cohesion, trust, and support of each member,” the UAE Vice President added.

“Success in a nation isn’t defined by wealth alone; it’s the spirit that links its leaders with their people. It’s the deep-rooted love the people feel for their leaders and the loyalty that binds everyone together to serve the nation,” Sheikh Mohammed stated.