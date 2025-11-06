UAE charts unified future with shared priorities: Sheikh Mohammed

'We join our efforts, potential to build best possible life for people in UAE'
Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that the UAE works as one national team with united goals, shared priorities and a collective vision for the future as he attended the closing day of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025 in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.
In a post on his X account, Sheikh Mohammed said: “We concluded today the UAE Government Annual Meetings where we came together around shared priorities, unified goals and common challenges. One national team from all the Emirates — under one leader, one flag and one united nation.”
Reflecting on the outcomes of the meetings, he added: “We take pride in what we have achieved, we discuss our future, and we join our efforts and energy to build the best possible life for people on the land of the UAE.”
