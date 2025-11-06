GOLD/FOREX
UAE charts unified future with shared priorities: Sheikh Mohammed

'We join our efforts, potential to build best possible life for people in UAE'

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai
Dubai Media Office/X

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that the UAE works as one national team with united goals, shared priorities and a collective vision for the future as he attended the closing day of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025 in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

In a post on his X account, Sheikh Mohammed said: “We concluded today the UAE Government Annual Meetings where we came together around shared priorities, unified goals and common challenges. One national team from all the Emirates — under one leader, one flag and one united nation.”

Reflecting on the outcomes of the meetings, he added: “We take pride in what we have achieved, we discuss our future, and we join our efforts and energy to build the best possible life for people on the land of the UAE.”

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
