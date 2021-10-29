Abu Dhabi: The Federal National Council (FNC) presented the UAE’s gender balance and youth empowerment experience at a virtual meeting conducted by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), in the presence of representatives of IPU, Arab Parliament, the United Nations and various women’s organisations.
Mira Sultan Al Suwaidi, FNC member and Emirati Parliamentary Division Representative, explained the UAE’s leading efforts to achieve gender balance and its legislation that paved the way for women empowerment.
Read more
“Since the founding of the UAE, the Emirati constitution has guaranteed the rights of women and gender equality, and ensured their right to education, work, social and health benefits,” Al Suwaidi affirmed.