Sharjah: Sharjah International Book Fair 2021 (SIBF), to be organised by Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) at Expo Centre Sharjah from November 3-13, will be conducting 12 workshops on social media and online marketing for all age groups.
Broadening its range of offerings, SIBF’s social media workshops will offer lessons from the basics of creating engaging content online to learning powerful marketing methods and even creating simple home automation systems. The workshops are free-to-attend onsite and will take place at the book fair’s popular Social Media Station.
‘Marketing psychology methods’
The wide range of sessions will include: ‘Ten marketing secrets in writing that attract people to your business in seconds’, by Ahmed Alkhawaja, Emirati speaker and marketing and advertising expert, who will also host a session on ‘Powerful marketing psychology methods that influence your audience and customer’; ‘Steps to create content on social media’, by brand marketing specialist Abdullah Darwish; and two sessions will be presented by certified coach and media personality Hala Harb. The sessions are named ‘How to turn purposeful information into entertaining content’ and ‘One man show — the process of creating content from A to Z and what happens behind the scene’.
Creating engaging Instaposts
‘Porta pop art in clay’ and ‘Pop Art’ will be led by Mahmoud Safwat, caricaturist, sculptor and digital artist; while Abdus will lead two sessions, namely, ‘Build your smart city’ and ‘Simple DIY home automation system’.
‘Personal Marketing Myths’ will feature marketing consultant and trainer Rami Issa, who will teach participants how to create engaging Instaposts, while ‘How to use the Internet to advance your business’ will be led by brand strategist Samaan Mikhael. ‘How to turn your expertise to a lucrative online business’ will be presented by entrepreneur Sarah Refai.
Themed ‘There’s always a right book’, the forthcoming 40th edition of SIBF will see the participation of 1,632 publishing houses from 83 countries participating in the annual event. More than 15 million books will be on display throughout the 11-day celebration of literature, knowledge and culture.