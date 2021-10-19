(second from left) Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, chairman of Sharjah Ruler’s Office, inaugurated both events at Expo Centre Sharjah on Tuesday Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: The latest study programmes by more than 75 local and international universities, as well as job openings for Emirati graduates, went on show at the ‘23rd National Career Exhibition’ and the ‘17th International Education Show 2021’ (IES) at Expo Centre Sharjah on Tuesday.

Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office, inaugurated both events, which are running together till Thursday, organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

After the inauguration, Sheikh Salem toured the exhibitions. During his tour, Sheikh Salem met with representatives of the participating exhibitors, who briefed him on the latest career opportunities and training courses they provide to enhance the job skills of Emirati graduates.

He was also briefed on the latest services and programmes provided by the universities, institutes, and colleges to the students in various disciplines.

‘True to Ruler’s vision’

Sheikh Salem said: “The National Career Exhibition and IES are a true translation to the forward-looking vision of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in terms of preparing a highly educated generation capable of assuming responsibility and managing work in different sectors.”

Distinguished tour

During the tour, Sheikh Salem was accompanied by Abdullah bin Sultan Al Owais, chairman of the board of directors of SCCI and chairman of Expo Centre Sharjah; Sheikh Majid bin Faisal Al Qasimi, First Vice-President, SCCI; Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Vice-President, SCCI; Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General, SCCI; Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah, and a number of SCCI board members.

Al Owais said: “[The two events] are also considered an important platform that brings together public and private institutions and those seeking job opportunities, which enhances the opportunities to recruit our national cadres.”

‘Playing an essential role’

Al Midfa said: “National Career Exhibition and IES 2021 play an essential role in linking the labour market with our national human cadres, as well as enhancing the outputs of the educational process to fulfil the requirements of public and private sectors in recruiting high-calibre individuals.”

IES is held in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Sharjah Private Education Authority.