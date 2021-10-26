Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, on Tuesday attended the international emergency exercise ConvEx-3 'Barakah UAE' at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.
The 'Barakah UAE' exercise by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is conducted with the participation of 75 countries, 12 international organizations, 10 local authorities and 700 participants in the implementation of the exercise of field teams, operational centers and monitoring and evaluation committees.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced that all operation centres are fully ready and have been activated as part of the international emergency exercise to test emergency response and the UAE’s readiness to all nuclear and radioactivity risks in the country.
The exercise is part of ongoing efforts to raise preparedness and ensure strengthened response capabilities by international standards and in line with international emergency preparedness agreements.
It also seeks to test the UAE’s preparedness, and response and early notification capabilities in cases of nuclear or radiological emergencies, in line with the UAE's commitment to transparency. The exercise highlights the UAE’s integrated monitoring, operation, and response system in the field, in addition to confirming that its Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme aligns with international and IAEA standards.