Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi residents should report any unsolicited real estate marketing calls to Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre on 800555.
These ‘cold calls’ are prohibited in Abu Dhabi, warned the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), which regulates the real estate sector.
Allowed channels
Real estate companies and agents must only make use of company websites or social media channels to promote their services and properties. The DMT has warned that legal action will be pursued against violators and has additionally urged residents to report any cold call to the authorities.