Dubai: The iconic Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is all set to return for its 27th edition from December 15, 2021, and will continue until January 29, 2022, offering residents and visitors a diverse line-up of innovative events, world-class entertainment, mega raffles and array of promotions. Coinciding with Expo 2020 Dubai and the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations, the event will further reinforce the city’s position as a multi-faceted, must-visit destination adding to the growing momentum of activities in leisure, retail and entertainment sectors.

Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the latest edition of Dubai’s flagship festival will highlight to the world the vibrancy that has returned to the city. Featuring an array of innovative events, lively concerts, incredible drone shows, fireworks displays, global brand collaborations, life-changing mega raffles, promotions and offers across a range of homegrown and global brands. DSF will give residents and visitors the opportunity to enjoy exceptional experiences throughout the 46-day extravaganza.

‘An extraordinary' experience

Ahmed Al Khaja, the CEO of DFRE, said: “Inspired by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the city has always exceeded expectations when organising festivals and events. With Dubai open to all travellers and visitors from across the globe, we will roll out an extraordinary Dubai Shopping Festival during this landmark year in which the city is hosting Expo 2020 and celebrating the nation’s Golden Jubilee. As the longest-running and most successful shopping festival of its kind, we extend our deepest gratitude to our retailers and partners for their continued support to DSF, as we work even more closely with them this year to ensure that the festival once again provides one of the best shopping experiences and creates many memorable Dubai moments for residents belonging to over 200 nationalities and global travellers.”

Exclusive exhibitions

DSF visitors can expect a packed programme of events, including theatrical performances, community markets and exclusive exhibitions, folklore and heritage shows, fun fairs and many other activities for families and children, in addition to exciting events at the Expo 2020 Dubai site and gastronomy delights awaiting foodies in every corner of the city.

The return of the popular alternative retail concept, Market OTB at Burj Park, and the DSF Market at Al Seef will also add to the DSF excitement and further enrich the festival experience. With more events giving visitors a broad spectrum of choices, the upcoming edition of DSF will transform the city into a place abuzz with excitement, full of enthusiasm and adventure, making DSF the best time to shop and enjoy the best of everything in Dubai.

Key sponsors

DSF is supported by key sponsors RAKBANK MasterCard and Jumbo Electronics and strategic partners which include: Al Futtaim Group (Dubai Festival City Mall and Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Dubai International Financial Center, Emaar, Emirates airline, Enoc, Etisalat, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Nakheel Malls (Ibn Battuta Mall, The Pointe, Nakheel Mall, Dragon Mart 2), Al Seef, Bluewaters, Boxpark, The Outlet Village, La Mer, Citywalk and The Beach.