Dubai: With the launch of a free Expo Rider bus service between Global Village and Expo 2020 Dubai, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai is resuming operation of four bus routes to serve visitors to Dubai’s Global Village in its 26th season. Meanwhile, RTA is also set to resume the bus service for visitors to Miracle Garden in Dubai from November 1, 2021.
RTA is also launching Route 294, an Expo Rider route, to serve visitors and tourists commuting between the Global Village and Expo 2020 Dubai site.
The four bus routes that will resume services are: Route 102, from Al Rashidiya Station to the Global Village, at 60 minutes’ frequency; Route 103, from the Union Square to Global Village, at 40 minutes’ frequency; Route 104, from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to Global Village, at 60 minutes’ frequency; and Route 106, from Mall of the Emirates Bus Station to Global Village, at 60 minutes’ frequency.
The fare set for a single trip on the Global Village route is Dh10. Deluxe coaches as well as regular buses will be deployed to run this service.
RTA will also resume Route 105 to transport riders between Mall of the Emirates Bus Station and Miracle Garden. At an interval of 30 minutes, the service will be running from Sunday to Thursday. On Fridays and Saturdays, there will be a bus service to the Miracle Garden at a frequency of 20 minutes and the fare will be Dh5.