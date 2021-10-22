Abu Dhabi: Motorists caught jumping the red light in Abu Dhabi will have their vehicles impounded and will be liable to pay Dh51,000 in fine. Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists against jumping the red signal or getting distracted while behind the wheel.
According to a statement issued by Abu Dhabi Police, motorists caught crossing a junction while the red light is still on will be fined Dh1,000 fine. They will also be slapped with 12 black points and their vehicles will be impounded for 30 days.
Under Law No (5) of 2020 regarding vehicle seizure in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, the driver will also pay Dh50,000 to have the vehicle released and the driving licence will be withdrawn for a period of six months.
Abu Dhabi Police have cautioned motorists about the negative consequences of getting distracted while driving and jumping the red traffic signal, stressing that motorists need to concentrate on road while driving avoid getting distracted by phones or other devices as a sudden deviation can have serious consequences.
Police have also urged drivers to pay attention to pedestrians, road signs and to comply with traffic instructions in order to avoid accidents.