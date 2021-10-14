Abu Dhabi: Transport authorities have urged motorists in the capital to drive carefully in light of expected partial road closures along the Hamdan bin Mohammed Street.
The closures will be implemented in the stretch linking Hamdan Street with Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street, popularly known as Airport Road, the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre announced.
Two left lanes will be closed from 12:30am on Friday, October 15 until 12:30am on Saturday, October 16. Following this, a right lane will be closed from 12:30am on Saturday, October 16 until 5:30am on Sunday, October 17.
The public transport regulator accordingly urged motorists to drive with caution while adhering to the traffic law.