Dubai: Dubai Municipality has reminded residents they can get rid of unwanted furniture and used home appliances though its bulk waste collection service.
In 2020, the municipality received more than 13,000 requests for bulky waste disposal. The service is being provided to the public since 2005. It is available to individuals who live in the emirate of Dubai, except in real estate development zones and free zones. The service can be availed through the smart app, Dubai 24x7, or the municipality’s website. Senior citizens and people of determination can apply for the service easily by calling Dubai Municipality on 800900.
Read more
- How a morbidly obese COVID-19 patient fought back to reclaim his life — helped by Dubai doctors
- COVID-19: Indian doctor, a philanthropist in UAE, supplies free oxygen cylinders back home
- Dubai Police treat 8,885 patients via telemedicine
- UAE: 141,283 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours
“Apply for bulk waste collection before Eid Al Fitr, such as household furniture and used electrical & electronic appliances, through #DubaiMunicipality’s smart services via its website or unified app. For more, visit http://dm.gov.ae,” the municipality tweeted on Saturday.