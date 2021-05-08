Dubai Municipality
The Dubai Municipality headquarters. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Archives
Also in this package

Dubai: Dubai Municipality has reminded residents they can get rid of unwanted furniture and used home appliances though its bulk waste collection service.

In 2020, the municipality received more than 13,000 requests for bulky waste disposal. The service is being provided to the public since 2005. It is available to individuals who live in the emirate of Dubai, except in real estate development zones and free zones. The service can be availed through the smart app, Dubai 24x7, or the municipality’s website. Senior citizens and people of determination can apply for the service easily by calling Dubai Municipality on 800900.

Read more

“Apply for bulk waste collection before Eid Al Fitr, such as household furniture and used electrical & electronic appliances, through #DubaiMunicipality’s smart services via its website or unified app. For more, visit http://dm.gov.ae,” the municipality tweeted on Saturday.