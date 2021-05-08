Stock Dubai Police
Dubai Police Health Centre has delivered free medicines to 2,162 patients in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. Image Credit: Shutterstock
Also in this package

Dubai: A total of 8,885 patients were attended to by Dubai Police Heath Centre through its ‘Telemedicine Service’. The Centre has also delivered free medicines to 2,162 patients in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman — including 1,412 deliveries made by Dubai Police’s courier partner, Emirates Post.

“The ‘Telemedicine Service’ is in line with the objective of Dubai Police and the UAE to curb the spread of coronavirus [COVID-19],” said consultant Lieutenant Colonel Dr Badr Sultan Bin Qaba, Head of Dubai Police Health Centre.

Lieutenant Colonel Dr Badr Sultan Bin Qaba

Virtual health services

He noted, the initiative, launched last year, has “succeeded in achieving its objectives through implementing precautionary measures of social distancing, providing highest levels of virtual health services, ensuring the safety of patients and medical and administrative staff.”

Read more

Sultan Bin Qaba explained medical consultations were conducted via phone or video calls, after making an appointment through the Dubai Police 901 Call Centre. “Patients visited the centre only if their health conditions required conducting some medical tests,” he added.