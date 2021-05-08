Dubai: A total of 8,885 patients were attended to by Dubai Police Heath Centre through its ‘Telemedicine Service’. The Centre has also delivered free medicines to 2,162 patients in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman — including 1,412 deliveries made by Dubai Police’s courier partner, Emirates Post.
“The ‘Telemedicine Service’ is in line with the objective of Dubai Police and the UAE to curb the spread of coronavirus [COVID-19],” said consultant Lieutenant Colonel Dr Badr Sultan Bin Qaba, Head of Dubai Police Health Centre.
Virtual health services
He noted, the initiative, launched last year, has “succeeded in achieving its objectives through implementing precautionary measures of social distancing, providing highest levels of virtual health services, ensuring the safety of patients and medical and administrative staff.”
Sultan Bin Qaba explained medical consultations were conducted via phone or video calls, after making an appointment through the Dubai Police 901 Call Centre. “Patients visited the centre only if their health conditions required conducting some medical tests,” he added.