Dubai: UAE had administered nearly 11 million doses of vaccine, The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) tweeted on Thursday.
Over the course of the past 24 hours 72,811 doses have been given, it added.
NCEMA explained that with the 10,907,264 jabs that had been given, vaccine distribution stands at the rate of 110.28 doses per 100 people.
What vaccines are available in the UAE?
The current approved COVID-19 vaccines in the country are:
- Sinopharm, SARS-CoV-2 inactivated vaccine
- Pfizer/BioNTech, which work on the mRNA level
- Sputnik V, viral vector vaccine
- Oxford-AstraZeneca, viral vector-based vaccine
How can I get a shot?
All residents can get a vaccine jab in the UAE. Read our explainer on how you can get one here.