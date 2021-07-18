Streets in Abu Dhabi are being decked up with glittering light arrangements and slaughterhouses have prepped areas to welcome thousands of residents over the holidays. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Preparations for Eid Al Adha are on in full swing across Abu Dhabi, with authorities ensuring that all facilities are in place to mark the blessed occasion this week.

Streets are being decked up with glittering light arrangements and slaughterhouses have prepped areas to welcome thousands of residents over the holidays. Street cleaning and food inspection operations are also in place for the Eid holidays.

Public safety

Abu Dhabi Police announced that patrols have been stepped up ahead of the break, including in areas where a large number of visitors are expected to gather, such as Eid prayer grounds, public parks, markets and commercial centres.

Slaughterhouses

In a bid to ensure safe services during the COVID-19 pandemic, abattoirs in Abu Dhabi city have increased the amount of shaded parking spaces, announced the Department of Municipalities and Transport, which operates public slaughterhouses in the emirate. Customers will be able to place their orders, wait in their cars and have the processed parts delivered to them.

In addition, three apps — Dhabehaty, Dhabeyah Al Emarat, Halal Mazarana, Halal, and Zabeyah Al Jazeera — will allow residents to place an order and have processed animals delivered to them at home.

Sacrificial market

This year, Abu Dhabi City Municipality has also set up a special market for sacrificial animals in its Al Wathba suburb, which will run from July 16 to July 22. The market will run from 6am to 7pm every day and allow residents to carry out their Eid sacrifices in a safe, hygienic and organised environment.

The Municipality also announced that participation in the market is free for livestock breeders and traders, as long as they pass the veterinary examination for halal livestock. On the other hand, market-goers must abide by all COVID-19 precautionary measures, including wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing. These municipality abattoir facilities are essential as residents are not permitted to undertake animal slaughter outside them.

Decorative lights

The signs of approaching festivities are also clear on the emirate’s roads, many of which are lit with glittering ‘Eid Mubarak’ signs. Khaled Alhammadi, director of marketing and corporate communications at the municipality, said: “The city looks entirely different [when the lights are installed], and they bring a lot of joy to residents.”

Parking and tolls

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi’s public transport regulator, the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), will introduce 100 additional public bus trips to meet extra demand during the Eid holidays. The break will also see a five-day toll-free period from Monday, July 19 onwards, as well as free public parking. Motorists have been advised to drive safely and to avoid parking in non-designated spaces.

Regular toll and parking timings will resume on Saturday, July 24.

Food safety

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has also launched an inspection campaign to ensure that safe food handling and storage practices are maintained across restaurants, kitchens and sweetmeat establishments in the emirate. Inspectors will also ensure that all COVID-19 precautionary measures are maintained at these outlets during the Eid break.

Waste collection

To ensure that the Eid rush and increased slaughterhouse activities do not hamper public health and hygiene, Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer) has also set up a comprehensive system of services. In a statement, Tadweer said it will set up 251 additional waste bins and 65 units of additional cleaning equipment over Eid. The authority’s Waste Collection and Transportation unit will ensure that waste bins are stored safely inside residential complexes until it is time for collection. Tadweer will also ensure collection of waste from abattoirs.

In the run-up to Eid, Tadweer conducted intensive pest control at key sites, including mosques, Eid prayer grounds, slaughterhouses, public parks, markers and residential areas. A total of 1,240 workers will also be on the field to offer pest control services during the Eid break.

“Eid Al Adha is one of the most important religious occasions for Muslims, and a cherished holiday for all. During this period, the volumes of waste generated by households and consumer facilities increase significantly. Therefore, we must step up our efforts to maintain the highest health and safety standards,” said Dr Salem Al Kaabi, Tadweer general manager.

Slaughterhouse timings

Abu Dhabi: 6am to 7pm at Abu Dhabi Public Slaughterhouse in Al Mina area, Baniyas Slaughterhouse, Al Shahama Slaughterhouse, and Al Wathba Slaughterhouse and sacrificial market.

Al Ain: 6am to 8pmm at Al Ahali Slaughterhouse, Al Tijari Slaughterhouse, Al Hiyar Slaughterhouse, Al Qua’a Slaughterhouse, Sweihan Slaughterhouse, Al Amera Slaughterhouse, Al Salamat Slaughterhouse, Al Faqa’ Slaughterhouse, Al Wagan Slaughterhouse and Mafqar1.

(Al Faqa’ and Al Wagan will operate from 7am to 3pm on the third and fourth days of Eid, while Mafqar 1 will be open from 7am to 3pm on all but the first day of Eid.)