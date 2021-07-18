Large COVID-19 vaccination centres to close, but Prime Assessment Centres will be open

Abu Dhabi: Over the Eid break, all drive-through COVID-19 centres operated by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Northern Emirates will continue to be open, but will follow amended timings.

In a statement, Seha said the regular 8am to 8pm timings will be maintained at the facilities on Monday, July 19. From Tuesday onwards, until Friday, July 23, the centre will operate from 10am until 8pm. Regular timings will resume again on Saturday, July 24

COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centres will follow the regular 8am-10pm working hours at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Al Mafraq Hospital and at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal in Al Mina. However, the vaccination centre at the Cruise Terminal, and at the Al Ain Convention Centre, will be closed from Monday, July 19 to Thursday, July 22, and resume regular working hours from Friday, July 23 onwards.

Here is a full list of timings for Seha facilities during the Eid break:

COVID-19 centres

Drive-through centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Northern Emirates: Regular working hours from 8am – 8pm on Monday, July 19. 10am – 8pm from Tuesday, July 20 until Friday, July 23. Regular working hours from 8am – 8pm from Saturday, July 24 onwards.

Drive-through centres in Al Dhafra: 10 – 8pm on from Monday, July 19 until Friday, July 23. Regular working hours from Saturday, July 24.

COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centres at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Al Mafraq Hospital and Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal: 8am – 10pm every day.

COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centre in Al Dhafra: 8am – 8pm every daiy.

COVID-19 Vaccination Centres at Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, Al Ain Convention Centre and Al Dhafra: Closed from Monday, July 19 to Thursday, July 22. Regular working hours from Friday, July 23 onwards.

Majlis

Abu Dhabi majlises in Al Manhal, Al Mushrif and Al Bateen: Closed from Monday, July 19 to Saturday, July 24.

Al Ain: Falaj Hazza will be closed from Monday, July 19 to Saturday, July 24. Majlis Al Quuu open from 9am – 5pm on Monday, from 12pm – 8pm between Tuesday, July 20 until Thursday, July 22, and between 9am – 5pm from Friday, July 23 onwards.

Al Dhafra: Closed from Monday, July 19 to Thursday, July 22.

SEHA hospitals

All ER departments will provide emergency care round-the-clock.

Hospitals to accept regular appointments between 10am – 12pm, and from 5pm – 7pm every day.

Clinics will close from Monday, July 19 onwards, and resume regular services on Sunday, July 25.

SEHA Kidney Care will open from 7am – 11pm, closed on Friday, July 23, 2021.

Madinat Zayed Dental Center in Al Dhafra: Open from 12pm – 9pm on Monday, July 19, closed for the rest of the holiday. Regular hours to resume from Saturday, July 24, 2021.

The Family Health Center, and Abu Al Obaid Center on Sir Bani Yas Island and Bida Al Mutawa Centre: Open from 12pm – 9pm between Monday, July 19 and Thursday, July 22. Closed on Friday, and regular hours to resume on Saturday, July 24.

Clinics

Abu Dhabi

Al Zafaranah, Madinat Khalifa, Al Bahia, Al Maqtaa and Baniyas Clinics: Open from 10am – 10pm between Monday, July 19 and Thursday, July 22. Closed on Friday, July 23.

Bateen, Al Mushrif Al Dhafra Dental Clinic, Al Falah, Madinat Mohamed bin Zayed, Al Samha, and Mafraq Dental: Closed Monday, July 19 to Friday, July 23. Regular hours to resume from Saturday, July 24.

Al Zafarana: Open for dental services every day.

Al Ain and Al Dhafra

Ramah, Oud Al-Tawbah, Al-Jahili, Al-Tawiya, Al-Khazna, Al-Faqa’, Al-Niyadat, and Al-Ain Dental: Closed from Monday, July 19 to Friday, July 23.

Al Hili, Al Muwaiji, Al Yahar, and Neama Clinic: Open between Monday, July 19 and Thursday, July 22. Closed on Friday, July 23, with regular timings from Saturday, July 24 onwards.

Al-Shuaib clinic: 9am – 5pm on Monday, July 19.

Sweihan, Al-Quaa, Mazyad, Al-Hayer and Al-Khatim clinics: Open round-the-clock, every day.