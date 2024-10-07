Greta Carlson, Senior Recruitment Manager at INTO Global, cited her own experiences as an international student in China and other countries in shaping her outlook. “It gave me a lot more insight on doing business with people from around the world, and one thing that I've learned being a professional is that sometimes it's not the qualifications that you have, but how you can sell yourself, how you can pitch yourself to a potential employer that matters,” she explained. “And being more globalised, having experience in different countries, being with different people is going to make you a well-rounded individual. It's going to make you more empathetic, and that is the single most valuable thing that you can be when you're speaking with different people.”