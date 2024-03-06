At the Gulf News Edufair Schools & Nurseries 2024 (GNEdufair), held last weekend on March 2-3 at Villa Rotana, Dubai, enabled Earth Goods to meet and greet guests and participants from leading educational institutions nationwide.

Participating in the inaugural edition of GNEdufair, Earth Goods Organic interacted with educators, families and youngsters, fostering healthy eating habits and mindful living.

Leila Khalil, Marketing Manager of Earth Goods, says, "Our presence at GNEduFair marks a meaningful collaboration for the brand and solidifies our commitment to raising a healthier and more mindful generation." The brand is committed to empowering families to eat better, think, act, feel, and become better versions of themselves to improve their world.

"At the event, the onground team greeted families and provided a nourishing and convenient lunchbox option via the newly launched On-the-Go Breakfast Cups. Earth Goods also generously provided participants with tote bags complete with healthy alternatives to children's favourites, such as Organic Milk and Organic Pancake mix."

Earth Goods specialises in 100 per cent organic products made from the highest quality ingredients, sourced from the best origins worldwide. The brand offers various popular breakfast options, including granolas, mueslis and On-the-Go Breakfast Cups.

The other assortments include nut butter, Italian pasta and tomato products, spreads and syrups, flours and baking products, oils, seeds, nuts, mindful grains, and pulses.

Khalil adds, "At Earth Goods, we believe that a better you start with better eating. Organic food products contribute to improved lifestyles and a sustainable future by offering health benefits for the body, mind and the planet."

"Free from synthetic pesticides and chemicals, organic foods reduce the risk of chronic diseases while allowing our bodies to function optimally. Not only does embracing organic foods help individuals prioritize their health, but it also keeps environmental well-being in check, ultimately paving the way for a better future for generations to come."

Beyond being an organic food brand, Earth Goods is a movement towards a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle. Khalil states, "In line with our mission statement, Nothing but Good, we are eager to collaborate more with events that engage parents and children. At GNEdufair, many schools and nurseries expressed interest in partnering with us, so we're eager to connect with them."