Dubai: Teachers in the UAE applying for their professional licence exam must present a negative PCR test result for COVID-19, the Ministry of Education tweeted on Wednesday.
The ministry tweeted that teachers, school leaders and owners of educational professions wishing to apply for the professional licence test must present a negative result for the PCR examination, provided it does not exceed 48 hours from the date of the test, in accordance with the health protocol and the instructions of the health authorities in the country.
What is teacher licensing?
The Educational Professions Licensure System aims to license teachers, principals and senior professionals in education working in the UAE. The licence is earned by qualifying two tests – one in pedagogy and the other in the specialisation of the applicant’s subject matter.
Education professionals are registered in stages in coordination with schools, after which their licensing tests are scheduled according to their specialisation and geographic zone.