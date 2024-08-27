Brainy n Bright, a globally recognised STEM institution, is leading the way in pioneering Artificial Intelligence (AI) education for young students around the world.

With programmes meticulously designed by top AI experts and rigorously tested across diverse age groups, Brainy n Bright is setting a new standard for early AI education.

Through strategic collaborations with the UAE's Ministry of AI and various public and private organisations, Brainy n Bright has been championing AI education for children from an early age. This initiative underscores the growing importance of AI as a critical skill for the future, highlighting the need to equip the next generation with the tools necessary to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

Significance of early AI education

As AI continues to reshape industries, introducing children to AI concepts early is becoming increasingly vital. Early engagement with AI nurtures critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills, laying a solid foundation for future contributions to AI innovation. This early educational investment empowers children to take the lead in tomorrow's technological advancements.

UAE’s progressive strategy

The UAE government has made significant strides in integrating AI education at the school level, driven by initiatives such as:

• UAE AI Strategy 2031: Aiming to position the UAE as a global AI leader by 2031, this strategy focuses on incorporating AI into various sectors, including education, to cultivate a highly skilled AI workforce.

• AI camps and workshops: Through partnerships with private organisations, the government offers AI camps and workshops that provide students with practical, hands-on AI learning experiences.

• Global partnerships: The UAE collaborates with industry leaders and educational institutions to enhance AI education standards, ensuring that students have access to world-class resources.

"At Brainy n Bright, we are dedicated to equipping children for a future dominated by technology. Our global collaborations and innovative programmes reflect our commitment to cultivating a generation of AI-savvy individuals ready to lead tomorrow's technological innovations," said Dr Aamir Rizwan, Chief Strategy Officer at Brainy n Bright.

Brainy n Bright’s pioneering contributions

Brainy n Bright plays a pivotal role in advancing AI education both in the UAE and internationally through various initiatives, including:

• AI camps and training programmes: In partnership with public and private entities, communities, and corporations such as the Ministry of AI (UAE AI Camp), ADEC-Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Moments, ADNOC, Sobha Realty, and the New Jersey STEM Months, Brainy n Bright conducts immersive AI boot camps and training programmes, providing students with hands-on experience in AI and related technologies.

• STEM activities: The institution offers a range of STEM activities, including coding, robotics, and AI, designed to ignite students’ interest in technology and encourage them to pursue careers in these fields.

• Global outreach: Brainy n Bright collaborates with leading educational groups like GEMS Education, TAALEEM Group, various school districts in New Jersey, and Navjeevan Bethany Group in India, among others, to deliver customised AI education programmes tailored to meet the needs of students worldwide.

• Innovative curriculum: Brainy n Bright's AI curriculum includes interactive lessons, hands-on projects, and real-world applications, making AI education both engaging and effective.

• Teacher training: Brainy n Bright also offers specialised training for teachers, ensuring they are well-prepared to teach AI concepts and effectively guide students on their AI learning journeys.