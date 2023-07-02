1: Travel time on this Dubai road towards Sharjah to reduce drastically

Garn Al Sabkha Street to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road peak hour journey in 12 minutes

2: Living with Alzheimer’s: How patients, families in UAE cope

Experts spell out the dos and dont's while handling patients with Alzheimer’s

3: Three-month visit visa for Dubai

The 3 month visit visa is sponsored by a UAE resident

4: Hundreds held on fifth night of France unrest

Widespread unrest in France over the police killing of a teenager

5. UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for July 2023 announced

Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank in July

6. Less than three weeks for another public holiday in the UAE

Based on predictions, UAE residents will get their next public holiday in July

