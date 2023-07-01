Dubai: Residents and citizens across the UAE will have another public holiday in less than three week as the Hijri New Year, or Islamic New Year, approaches.
Astronomical predictions indicate that the new Hijri year, 1445 AH, is set to begin on Wednesday, July 19, which will be a public holiday in the UAE.
Muharram
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society, said: “The crescent of Muharram, the first month of the lunar year 1445, will be born on July 17, 2023, making Wednesday, July 19, 2023, the first day of the Islamic New Year and the month of Muharram, as per astronomical calculations.”
Al Jarwan also offered projections for other significant dates in the Islamic calendar, providing residents and businesses with ample time to plan.
He highlighted that the first day of Ramadan is expected to be on Monday, March 11, 2024, which means we are 253 days away from the holy month. Eid Al Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, is likely to fall on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, while Eid Al Adha, another significant Islamic festival, will be observed on Monday, June 17, 2024, according to astronomical predictions.
Islamic New Year
The Islamic New Year, also known as the Hijri New Year, is an important holiday for Muslims as it marks the beginning of a new lunar calendar year. The Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, and the Hijri New Year is celebrated on a different day of the Gregorian calendar each year because the lunar year is about 11 days shorter than the solar year.
The Islamic New Year has historical and religious significance for Muslims. It commemorates the migration, or Hijra, of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his followers from Mecca to Medina in the year 622.