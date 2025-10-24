UAE petrol price to be out soon: Will it drop in November?

Since the country deregulated fuel prices in 2015, monthly adjustments have followed global oil trends — rising when crude costs more and easing when it falls.

In October, UAE residents saw prices edge up by 7-8 fils for petrol : Super 98 petrol rose to Dh2.77 a litre, Special 95 to Dh2.66, E-Plus 91 to Dh2.58, while diesel inched up to Dh2.71 (from Dh2.66 in September).

Falling global oil prices and easing geopolitical tensions could pave the way for a drop in pump prices — though much depends on how global markets move in the coming days.

Earlier this month, traders had been expecting lower prices. Signs of a global oil surplus had narrowed the gap between current and future Brent contracts — often a hint that prices could fall. But the new sanctions quickly flipped that outlook.

Oil prices have stayed moderate over the past few years, with U.S. crude recently dipping below $57 a barrel — its lowest since early 2021. But if supply stays tight, UAE fuel prices may remain firm heading into November, with only limited room for cuts.

As one analyst put it, “We’ll probably start to see motorists feel the impact at the pump within a few days — it depends on how long the sanctions effect lasts.”

Multiple analysts are flagging now that fuel prices are unlikely to drop sharply in the immediate future. If current trends hold, motorists could see steady or slightly higher prices before any possible cooling later on.

“Before the sanctions, markets were pointing to lower prices ahead,” said Arne Lohmann Rasmussen of Global Risk Management. “After the sanctions, expectations shifted to higher prices.” Analysts at Capital Economics added that the move could even push the market into a deficit next year if enforcement remains strict.

With supply now expected to tighten, the market moved into what traders call “backwardation” — meaning oil available today became more expensive than oil for future delivery. In plain terms, that’s a sign of short-term price strength.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.