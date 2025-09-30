GOLD/FOREX
UAE petrol, diesel prices for October 2025 announced

Here's how much it will cost to tank up your vehicle next month

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
The Fuel Price Committee revises UAE petrol prices at the end of every month to align with global rates.
Dubai: The UAE fuel price committee has announced the official petrol and diesel prices for October 2025. The revised rates will take effect from Wednesday, October 1 and remain in place throughout the month.

New fuel prices for October

  • Super 98 petrol: Dh2.77 per litre (Dh2.70 in September)

  • Special 95 petrol: Dh2.66 per litre (Dh2.58 in September)

  • E-Plus 91 petrol: Dh2.58 per litre (Dh2.51 in September)

  • Diesel: Dh2.71 per litre (Dh2.66 in September)

What this means for motorists

The monthly adjustments, set by the UAE’s fuel price committee, reflect global crude oil market trends. The changes directly affect how much residents pay at the pump and can also influence the cost of transportation and goods across the country.

Regular monthly updates

The UAE reviews fuel prices at the end of each month to keep domestic rates in line with global market trends. This monthly system is designed to provide transparency and flexibility, giving motorists advance notice of any changes.

For October, the revised prices will come into effect from Tuesday, October 1, allowing drivers to plan their fuel budgets in advance.

DubaiSharjahAbu DhabiFuel prices

