Dubai Police had recently announced the locations for traditional celebratory cannons for Eid Al Fitr in five different areas. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions at Dubai Police on Tuesday announced the schedule of virtual inmate visits during the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

Virtual visits will be held on the first and second days of Eid (which begins either on Wednesday or on Thursday, based on moon sighting) from 8am to 12pm through the remote visual communication service, as per the precautionary measures against COVID-19.

Humanitarian initiative

Brigadier Ali Al Shamali, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, said the service is a humanitarian initiative that enables Dubai inmates to communicate with their families inside and outside the country. He added that Dubai Police have been keen to provide complete logistical support to the inmates so that they can communicate with their loved ones through electronic devices, in cooperation with the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police.

How to arrange virtual visit

Brig Al Shamali said families should first request for an online visit through the Dubai Police app available on smartphones. They will then receive a text message with a link of the specific date and time for the video call. They can later go to Dubai Police’s website and connect with the inmates who would be offered electronic devices to join the call.

Have a safe Eid

On the occasion of Eid, Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, wished UAE leaders and residents a safe Eid. He also urged the public to abide by the precautionary measures for COVID-19 during the Eid holidays. Al Marri said Dubai Police have stepped up their readiness for a secure Eid Al Fitr and to patrol internal and external roads of the emirate, as well as markets, commercial areas and locations of congestion. The commander-in-chief also advised motorists to drive safely and to refrain from committing serious violations, such as speeding, overtaking and reckless driving that can lead to serious accidents. He called upon members of the public to stay informed about the latest safety tips and traffic updates published through the Dubai Police smart app and on social media accounts.

Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri

Celebratory cannons

Dubai Police had recently announced the locations for traditional celebratory cannons for Eid Al Fitr in five different areas. Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of Organisations Protective Security and Emergency at Dubai Police, said Dubai Police strive to keep the tradition alive as the shooting of cannons marks the end of Ramadan and announces the beginning of Eid Al Fitr.

Major Abdullah Tarish Al Amimi, Commander of the Artillery Unit in the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency, said the cannons have been set up at Zabeel Grand Mosque, Al Salam Masjid in Al Barsha, Al Mamzar Street, Burj Khalifa area, and the prayer ground in Al Mankhool.

Virtual viewing