Dubai: Despite Eid Al Fitr holidays, customers will be able to apply for visa services in Dubai through the website or mobile app of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).
Major Salem Bin Ali, Director of Amer Happiness Customers Department at GDRFA-Dubai, clarified that Amer centres will remain closed during the holidays.
“GDRFA’s headquarters, customer service centres and Amer centres will be closed from Ramadan 29 (Tuesday 11) until Shawwal 3, but we will keep receiving transactions through electronic channels like the website, GDRFA app and Dubai Now app,” Major Bin Ali said.
“We will have teams working remotely to finish the transactions during Eid break.”
He said the GDRFA office at Terminal 3 of the Dubai International Airport would continue to offer services 24/7 throughout the holidays for any emergencies.
“All our services areavailable at the website and smart applications,” he added.
GDRFA can also be reached at anytime through various communication channels, whether through toll-free number “Amer” (8005111) that operates 24/7 or through the social media via Instagram and Twitter.