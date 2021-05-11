Eid Al Fitr 2021 prayer timings across UAE
Prayer timings: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain
Eid Al Fitr prayer timings in Dubai: 05.52am. Eid Al Fitr prayers will be held across the UAE (on Wednesday or Thursday) in strict adherence to COVID-19 precautionary measures.
Eid Al Fitr prayer timings in Abu Dhabi: 05.57am - The National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) has advised residents to celebrate with members of their own households as much as possible, and to avoid family visits and gatherings.
Eid Al Fitr prayer timings in Sharjah: 05.51am. - Eid prayers will be held in approved mosques and prayer grounds across the country, with the facilities closing immediately after the sermon.
Eid Al Fitr prayer timings in Al Ain: 05.50am - The entire prayer and sermon will only last a total of 15 minutes.
Eid Al Fitr prayer timings in Fujairah: 05.48am - The elderly above the age of 60 years, and children aged 12 years and younger, are recommended to stay home for their own safety.
Eid Al Fitr prayer timings in Umm Al Quwain: 05.50am - The mosques will also open only 15 minutes before prayer time, but ablution spaces will continue to remain closed.
Eid Al Fitr prayer timings in Ras Al Khaimah: 05.48am. Worshippers must continue to wear masks at all time, and maintain physical distancing before and after the Eid prayer services.
Eid Al Fitr prayer timings in Ajman: 05.51am.
