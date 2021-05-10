Large gatherings at homes is not permitted during Eid holidays, an official says

A Dubai Police patrol. 3,000 policemen will be ready to secure the city during the Eid holidays. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: Dubai Police have urged the public to avoid large home gatherings during the Eid holidays to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Police said that maximum of five people allowed to gather inside houses and violators shall be fined Dh50,000 for organising any gathering. Dubai Police patrols will monitor residential areas and bolster road safety and security during the Eid Al Fitr holidays to ensure people comply with COVID-19 safety measures, an official said.

Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the General Department of Organisation Protective Security and Emergency, said that 3,000 policemen will be ready to secure the city during the holidays. “Dubai Police will have around 433 police patrols across the emirate as well as 32 bicycle patrols at tourists’ destinations. There will be 700 volunteers across the shopping centers and spots to make sure people complying with precautionary measures,” said Maj Gen Al Gaithi. “Any person found flouting the protective measures shall be fined.”

Ambulances

About 111 ambulances and 72 vehicles from Dubai Civil Defence will be across Dubai for emergencies during Eid holidays.

Moreover, Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Traffic Department at Dubai Police, urged the public to avoid large home gatherings and follow precautionary measures while visiting shopping centres or first-degree relatives to curb the pandemic. “Recently we caught two to three incidents of people organising large gatherings at homes. It is not acceptable to make gatherings at homes as its punished by law with Dh50,000 for the organiser,” said Brig Al Mazroui.

He said that people now are aware of punishments and precautionary measures so there will be no warnings before issuing a fine for flouting precautionary measures.

Police measures at beaches