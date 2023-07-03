Dubai: Dubai Police divers made the impossible possible when they retrieved an expensive Rolex timepiece worth Dh250,000 from sea waters off Palm Jumeirah. The force reunited the British tourist with his Rolex watch which got lost during a yacht trip.
“The watch belonged to a British national and it was found 38 feet deep in the water,” Dubai Police confirmed to Gulf News.
Police Operation Room received a call from one of the group members explaining the loss of the watch.
The man told police that he and his friends were on a yacht when one of them took a swim in the waters wearing a Rolex watch worth Dh250,000. When the friend returned to the yacht, he realised the watch had slipped away from his wrist. He told his friend about the incident.
Dubai Police Maritime Rescue swung into action, combed the ocean floor and found the watch 38 feet below.
The force said divers recovered the luxury timepiece despite facing challenges of the deep waters, low visibility and varying currents.
Hamid Al Ameri, who was with the tourist on the trip, posted a video on his Instagram page thanking Dubai Police for coming to their rescue.
He said, “My friend lost his Rolex watch (worth Dh250k) in the ocean during a cruise; we called Dubai Police and they retrieved it within 30 minutes @Dubaipolice Thank You.”