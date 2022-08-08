Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the disbursement of Dh50,000 to each family temporarily staying in the accommodation centres and hotels in the emirate because of the recent floods.
This was announced by Afaf Al Marri, Head of the Social Services Department in Sharjah, during her comments on the popular ‘Direct Line’ programme on Sharjah TV and radio. The disbursement aims to help affected families return to their homes safely and quickly.
read more
- UAE emergency committees register flood-hit residents, assess damage in Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah
- How volunteers in UAE helped flood-hit residents rebuild lives
- Frontline Heroes Office honours UAE teams that worked 24/7 to rescue flood victims
- Seven Asian expatriates dead in UAE floods after heavy rains
The recent floods were caused by unseasonably heavy rains, which forced many people to leave their homes.