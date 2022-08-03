Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, chairman of the board at the Frontline Heroes Office, has paid tributes to officials of the police, fire, civil defence and other heroes who worked round the clock from last week’s torrential rains and flash floods.
In a statement, Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan said these front line heroes worked non-stop at great risk to their own personal safety to protect the people affected in the flood zones.
Sheikh Sultan paid his respects and offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives during the floods.
The chairman also expressed his gratitude, recognised their bravery, professionalism in the midst of their rapid response to the flash floods. He credited frontline heroes for rescuing stranded citizens and residents for putting their own lives at great risk.
Sheikh Sultan said: “The rare weather phenomenon we experienced across the Northern Emirates, one like we have never seen before, reinforces why the UAE invests in maintaining an always-on highly professional and exceptionally well-trained national emergency and disaster preparedness and response network ready to act in the face any potential crisis situation that may arise at any time.”
“The fast, professional and comprehensive response of our highly diverse network of frontline professionals saved lives and helped prevent our people from losing their homes and businesses. Our national emergency response once again showed how fortunate we are to be protected by such a highly diverse range of women and men who show time and again their readiness, willingness and ability to rise to the occasion and do whatever is needed to protect the people of the UAE when we need them most. Our nation thanks them for their courage, professionalism and true dedication to our country.”
He added that the weather situation once again showed the commitment of the UAE to act as one in the time of greatest need. He advised all the emirates to dispatch emergency workers to support response efforts.