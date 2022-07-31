Fujairah/Ras Al Khaimah: The Fujairah emergency committee tasked with assessing the damage caused by recent rains and floods held its first meeting on Saturday evening and discussed an immediate action plan for the damage that affected citizens and residents in the emirate of Fujairah, reported Emirates News Agency, WAM.

The emirate had experienced a low-pressure weather system on July 27 and 28, which brought in the highest rainfall in almost three decades, causing widespread flood damage.

On Saturday, the committee, chaired by Mohammed Saif Al Afkham, Director-General of the Fujairah Municipality, activated an electronic link through which those affected can register details about their damage. The committee said it will commence its field work to assess and document the damage, and register those affected on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Brigadier Mohammed Al Tunaiji, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police; Brigadier Ali Obaid Al Tunaiji, Director of the Civil Defence Department; Abdullah Al Hantobi, Deputy Director of the Fujairah Municipality; and members of the committee from Fujairah Police, Civil Defence, Crisis and Disaster Centre, Emirates Red Crescent and Fujairah Charity Association.

Meeting of the Fujairah emergency committee on Saturday evening Image Credit: WAM

Ras Al Khaimah field visit

Based on the directives of Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police and Head of the Local Emergency and Crisis Management Team for the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, Brigadier General Dr Mohammad Saeed Al Hamidi, Director General of Central Operations, had led a field visit to the areas that were flooded.

He was accompanied by members of the Rain and Flood Damage Assessment Committee; Brigadier Ahmad Al Sum Al Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department; a number of officers from the Traffic and Patrols Department; representatives of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure; the Public Works Department, and the Public Services Department.

The field visit covered a number of roads and areas in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, such as Azan, Dafta-Masafi Road, Al Ghail Road, Wadi Al Aim, Wadi Al Ais and Wadi Shawka.

A list of risks in the affected areas was created as well as a detailed report on the extent of the damage and the necessary measures that must be taken to reduce the risks.

The committee appealed to residents, especially those in mountainous areas, to keep clear of valleys and use alternative roads.

A flood-damaged road in Ras Al Khaimah emirate Image Credit: Supplied

Community members were also urged to immediately report any damage to the streets or any accidents to the operations room of Ras Al Khaimah Police,which works round the clock to respond to any emergency.