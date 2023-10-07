Dubai: A man who had fallen into the abyss of drug abuse finally broke free from the clutches of addiction.

As a teen, barely around 16 year old, he fell into the trap set by negative influences who had persuaded him to take “happiness” pills. This plunged him into a dark world of self-sabotage.

For the next 12 years, those pills led him down a path of misery, causing him to lose everything — his life, his family, and his future.

The sole exception was his loving aunt, who had assumed a maternal role in his life following his mother’s passing.

This inspiring narrative highlighting the critical work of Erada Centre, was featured in Erada Magazine’s 50th issue.

Abandoned by friends

It was the young man’s aunt who stood steadfastly by his side when everyone else had abandoned him, including his friends.

However, his aunt refused to let her nephew languish in brokenness and solitude, consumed by pain and fear. Despite her numerous responsibilities, she, alongside her supportive husband, took a bold and courageous step by reaching out to the Erada Center for Treatment and Rehabilitation.

Treatment plan

The Erada Center for Treatment and Rehabilitation in Dubai, in turn, devised a comprehensive treatment plan, enveloping him in care, attention, and support, ultimately leading to his recovery and return to a safe and healthy life.

Hind Al Bashir, Senior Rehabilitation Specialist at the Erada Center for Treatment and Rehabilitation in Dubai, shed light on the young man’s story, revealing that to those on the outside, his life appeared ordinary and stable.

“Those who looked at the young man’s life from the outside saw it as normal and stable, especially since he had high morals and ambition and had a job. He lives in a quiet and comfortable home environment with his father and stepmother, his brothers, grandmother and grandfather. He has a married aunt who follows up on his life affairs, but the truth that none of those around him noticed was that he was not well as he always said. He was feeling lonely, empty and lacking interest.”

The aunt, who was married and deeply concerned for his welfare, kept an eye out for him.

Inner turmoil

However, none of those around him recognised the inner turmoil he was enduring — feelings of loneliness, emptiness, and a profound lack of interest.

It wasn’t until he lost his job due to his addiction that his family discovered his secret struggle. The revelation was met with shock and had dire consequences. His father, fearing the influence on his other sons, expelled him from their home.

With nowhere else to turn, he fell back into the company of negative companions, who, seeing he could no longer provide for them, abandoned him as well.

It was at this point that his aunt learnt of his situation and took him to the Erada Center for Treatment and Rehabilitation in Dubai, where his case was thoroughly assessed, and a comprehensive treatment and rehabilitation plan was developed. The Centre provided him with unwavering psychological and moral support.

Treatment phase

During the treatment phase, the young man faced moments of weakness that tempted him to relapse, but his determination to recover led him to return to the centre repeatedly to continue treatment.

The staff at the Centre, filled with pride in his resilience, greeted him with love and support after each relapse, confident in his commitment to the recovery process.

Persistence

Their persistence paid off, and he has now achieved a state of safety and well-being. He has regained the trust, support, and love of his father and family and has returned to a normal life filled with ambition and determination. He even has plans to start a family of his own.

It’s worth noting that Article 89 of the Anti-Narcotics Law in the UAE offers addicts protection from legal punishment if they voluntarily surrender to the police, hand over any drugs in their possession, and seek treatment. Legal charges are only pursued if addicts refuse treatment.