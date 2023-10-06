Dubai: Dubai Police has raised alarm over the use of mobile phones while driving, as it emerges that this dangerous practice has led to a staggering 99 accidents in the first eight months of this year.
These accidents resulted in six deaths and 58 injuries, some of them severe. The Police have warned motorists against the dangerous practice of using mobile phones while driving without using hands free devices, highlighting its severe consequences.
During this same period, Dubai Police recorded a total of 35,527 violations related to this issue.
Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, emphasised that using a mobile phone while driving significantly distracts the driver, doubling the likelihood of accidents by disrupting vital functions necessary for safe driving. Quick reactions to potential dangers are compromised, particularly when drivers engage in activities like reading social media or sending text messages.
Major Geneal Al Mazroui added that such distractions on the road are classified as dangerous violations and constitute one of the primary reasons for serious traffic accidents. Despite the grave risks, many drivers fail to recognise the threat posed by mobile phone usage while driving, often leading to accidents with lifelong consequences for the victims.
He reminded drivers that the penalty for this offence is Dh800 fine and four black points. Police have undertaken numerous awareness campaigns to educate the public about the risks of using mobile phones while driving, including sharing videos depicting the devastating consequences of such negligence.
He further explained that the lack of attention resulting from mobile phone usage is a common factor in most accidents caused by failure to prioritise other road users, sudden deviations, inadequate following distances, and speeding.
Al Mazrouei urged all road users to strictly adhere to traffic regulations and avoid any distractions that could divert their attention from the road. Drivers are advised to refrain from talking on the phone, texting, or engaging with social media while driving. He called upon drivers to act responsibly and avoid reckless behaviours that endanger both their lives and the lives of others.
He stressed that Dubai Police would intensify monitoring and enforcement efforts to deter those who disregard traffic rules, ensuring the highest levels of safety and security for all road users across various locations in the emirate.