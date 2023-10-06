Dubai: UAE residents woke up to foggy skies on Friday morning and authorities warned of reduced visibility due to the mist.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued yellow and red alerts in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Abu Dhabi due to thick fog. Visibility reduced to less than 1,000 metres due to the mist. These conditions are expected till 9am on Friday.
Abu Dhabi Police posted on social media that speed limits were reduced in some parts of the Emirate due to the fog.
As for the rest for the day, skies across the UAE are expected to be sunny to partly cloudy.
Temperatures are expected to decrease especially westwards and in coastal areas, such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman, On average, temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 38°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 20°C. Dubai is currently at 30°C with hazy skies.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 95 per cent. The humidity is expected to be highest at night and Saturday morning over internal areas, such as parts of Al Ain. Foggy conditions are expected to return during those hours.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –25 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.
The conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be rough and the NCM issued an alert.