UAE: Motorists in Abu Dhabi are advised to drive slowly and carefully as the Met office has issued a red fog alert in some parts of the capital. Residents of Dubai and Sharjah can expect sunny to partly cloudy weather today.
The weather bureau has reported fog over Arjan, Abu Dhabi, Al Sila – Al Mirfa, Bad Al Mutawah in Al Dhafra region this morning.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be sunny in general and partly cloudy by afternoon eastward.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 39 and 45°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 36 to 39°C in the coastal areas and islands and 29 to 35°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 20.9°C in Raknah Al Ain at 6.30am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 46°C in Sweihan in Al Ain at 1.15pm.
It is going to be humid by night and Friday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
Humidity will be high at 75-95 per cent in the coastal and islands whereas 70-90 per cent in the internal areas.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust. Winds in the Southeast to Northwest direction will be at a speed 10 – 25 reaching 40km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate becoming rough gradually Westward by late night in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.