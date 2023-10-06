1 of 8
Sara Ali Khan gave her fans to vivaciously live through her social media page, as the star shared several photos from her Parisian vacation.
Image Credit: insta/saraalikhan95
2 of 8
Khan seemingly did all the things a good tourist would do, including a stroll near the iconic Eiffel tower, enjoying Parisian coffee and enjoying beautiful sunsets.
Image Credit: insta/ saraalikhan95
3 of 8
Khushi Kapoor shared her perfect fashion moments during Paris Fashion Week, emphasizing comfort and style in all her outfits.
Image Credit: insta/ khushi05k
4 of 8
Image Credit: insta/ khushi05k
5 of 8
Bollywood royalty, the Bachchans, were also in Paris for the Paris Fashion Week debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda.
Image Credit: insta/ navyananda
6 of 8
Mouni Roy slayed the chic style she is known for on her birthday trip to the French capital, with husband and Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar.
Image Credit: insta/imouniroy
7 of 8
Another fashionista in her own right, Athiya Shetty also graced the fashion week shows of Rabanne and H&M dressed in their designs.
Image Credit: insta/athiyashetty
8 of 8
Her style sense and influencer status has seen Shetty rise up in the fashion sector.
Image Credit: insta/ athiyashetty