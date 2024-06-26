Ajman: An expat of Asian nationality has been arrested by Ajman Police for selling and storing counterfeit lubricants being passed off as international brands.
Colonel Ahmed Saeed Al Nuaimi, director of the Criminal Investigation Department at Ajman Police, said the arrest followed a report received by Al Hamidiya Comprehensive Police Station, regarding a warehouse in the New Industrial Area that was involved in the production, packaging, storing, and selling of counterfeit car oils and lubricants.
In response, a team from the Investigation Department was set up to raid the site. During the operation, large quantities of counterfeit oils, falsely labelled with the names of several international companies, were seized.
Further investigation revealed that the suspect, who resides in Ajman, was the same person accused in a previous report filed at a police station.
The case has been referred to the public prosecution for further legal action.