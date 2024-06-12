The Ministry said fake Emiratisation is not widespread and the digital control system and field follow-up efforts have addressed these violations.

Fake Emiratisation is considered a severe breach of the UAE’s labour policies, undermining the country’s sustainable development goals. The Ministry urged citizens to report any negative practices that contradict Emiratisation policies by contacting the call centre at 600590000 or through the Ministry’s smart app and website.

What is fake Emiratisation? Fake Emiratisation involves companies formally hiring a citizen without assigning them genuine duties, merely to comply superficially with laws mandating citizen employment in the private sector. This exploitation of governmental support systems and incentives is considered a serious violation that not only undermines national employment policies but also the broader agenda of sustainable development within the UAE.