Abu Dhabi: More than 1,370 private companies face steep penalties after they were found in violation of Emiratisation rules, the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has stated Friday.

The ministry also issued a fresh warning against companies flouting the rules.

“Harmful practices that aim to undermine Emiratisation commitments will be dealt with firmly and according to the law,” MoHRE warned in a statement on X on Friday.

MoHRE inspectors uncovered 2,170 Emiratis hired illegally during the period in review from mid-2022 till May 16, 2024.

“Our inspection team has successfully identified 1,379 private companies that have hired 2,170 UAE nationals through violating avenues: Attempting to circumvent Emiratisation targets and engaging in fake Emiratisation from mid-2022 till 16 May 16, 2024.”

Penalties include a requirement for the company in violation to pay Emiratisation financial contributions and achieve actual Emiratisation targets. The ministry stated that a penalty of Dh20,000 to Dh100,000 will be slapped on violators for each case.

Meanwhile, more than 20,000 private companies have hired Emiratis and complied with Emiratisation policies and decisions.

Call centre: 600590000

The ministry also urged the public to report violators.

“We encourage the public to report any practices conflicting with Emiratisation policies and decisions by reaching out to our call centre at 600590000 or using the Ministry's smart App & website.

Deadline: June 30, 2024

Private sector companies that have 50 employees or more are urgedupon to achieve a 1 per cent growth of semi-annual Emiratisation targets in skilled jobs before the deadline, set on June 30, 2024, according to the ministry.