Dubai: More than 100,000 Emiratis are now employed in the private sector, marking a historic milestone.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday revealed that 70,000 of these placements occurred in the last two and a half years following the launch of the Nafis programme.

Supported by a Dh24 billion fund, Nafis is a comprehensive initiative aimed at integrating Emiratis into the private workforce, complemented by several supportive legislations to stimulate job growth and economic expansion.

Further enhancing the integration between the government and private sectors, a new policy adopted by the Cabinet now favours government employment for those with at least three years of experience in the private sector.

Looking ahead, Sheikh Mohammed has set ambitious targets, aiming to generate 100,000 new job opportunities for UAE nationals within the next three years.

On his X account, Sheikh Mohammed posted on Sunday: “Today, I reviewed the achievements of the Emiratisation strategy in the UAE's private sector. For the first time ever, over 100,000 Emiratis are employed in this sector, with 70,000 joining in the last two and a half years following the launch of a significant Dh 24 billion Nafis programme by the UAE President. This programme, along with numerous legislative supports for Emiratisation, has spurred our economic growth.”

“The Cabinet has also approved a new policy prioritising government employment for those with three years of private sector experience. I extend my deepest gratitude to the Nafis team and the Ministry of Emiratisation and Human Resources, under the watchful eye of my brother Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, for their dedication to this crucial national project,” Sheikh Mohammed said.