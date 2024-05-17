Abu Dhabi: A remarkable 170-per cent increase in Emiratisation in the UAE private sector has been recorded since September 2021 following launch of Nafis programme .

This was highlighted during a visit by Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) and ministry officials who met Emiratis employed at AW Rostamani Group, applauding their dedication and excellence at the company.

The visit comes as part of the activities the ministry is holding to celebrate the International Workers’ Day.

During the visit, and in the presence of Khalid Al Rostamani, Chairman and Group CEO of AW Rostamani, and Dr. Amina Al Rostamani, Executive Board Member and Chief Operating Officer of the Group, Al Awar said: “The work that Emirati professionals do in private sector companies adds value to the companies that employ them and enhances their contributions to the UAE’s sustainable development efforts.

“We support Emirati employees in various economic sectors to ensure stability in their jobs and enhance the attractiveness and innovative work environment at private companies, calling on them to commit to Emiratisation targets, which results in receiving a significant range of incentives.”

Historic results

“The historic results we have achieved on the Emiratisation front, where more than 97,000 UAE citizens are now employed in over 20,000 private sector companies, underline the effectiveness of the government’s Emiratisation decisions, policies, and initiatives, most notably the Nafis programme,” he added.

“These impressive results have been achieved in partnership with the private sector, which has demonstrated great commitment to achieving Emiratisation targets – an objective that has the utmost support of our wise leadership and comes under the close supervision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE’s Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council.”

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar urged the Emirati citizens he met at AW Rostamani Group to continuously develop their skills and strive to contribute to their respective job positions at the company.