Sheikh Mansour thanked the award’s winners and partners for supporting the Council’s objectives, stressing that the award recognises exceptional establishments that support Emiratisation, honours national talents who have succeeded in their roles in the private and banking sectors, and promotes a culture of excellence and competition among citizens in the labour market.

Additionally, the award aims to encourage competition among private sector establishments to increase their Emiratisation rates, in line with the UAE leadership’s vision and the government’s strategic plan to support Emiratisation initiatives in the private and banking sectors, he added.

Dr Abdul Rahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, highlighted the award’s importance in motivating national talents to achieve further professional success and recognising outstanding companies in the field of Emiratisation.

The Nafis Award crowns the efforts of private companies that successfully embodied the leadership’s vision to increase the participation of Emirati talent in the private sector across various fields and professional specialities, therefore, enhancing their contributions to sustainable economic development, he added.

5,000 jobs

Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), affirmed that the bank prioritises achieving Emiratisation and empowering citizens in the financial sector through integrated strategies and a sustainable Emiratisation system to create 5,000 job opportunities for citizens in vital and specialist positions across 22 educational pathways and 30 per cent in leadership roles by 2026.

Furthermore, CBUAE aims to launch unique initiatives and programmes to expand the base of citizens working in the financial sector, including the ‘Ithraa’ programme for Emiratisation in the banking, financial, and insurance sectors, which achieved exceptional results in its first year by exceeding its target for 2023, with the percentage of Emirati citizens in key positions in banks rising to 31 per cent, and in the insurance sector to 23 per cent, he further said.

Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the ETCC, said the award’s second edition also witnessed a 98 per cent increase in the number of self-nomination applications for the individual category compared to the first edition, which has helped to achieve the council’s goals of developing the skills of citizens working in this vital sector and encouraging them to continue their outstanding efforts, which in turn builds a culture of excellence and improves the performance of establishments.

The award provides an opportunity for citizens working in the private and banking sectors to participate and celebrate their efforts and professional excellence, he added.

30 winners

During the ceremony, the ETCC announced the names of the winners of the award’s individual categories. In 10 subcategories, 30 UAE citizens working in the private and banking sectors won the top three positions.

The ETCC also announced the names of winning establishments from 14 sectors registered under the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Central Bank of the UAE.