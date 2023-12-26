Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis) have launched the Teaching Specialists Programme, which offers specialised training and bridging programmes that are required in the job market for Emirati jobseekers, as well as professional accreditation opportunities that aim to qualify nationals to work in the private education sector.

The programme targets the hiring of 1,000 Emiratis in the education sector annually, starting from the year 2024, and will continue over the course of four years to reach 4,000 Emiratis. The programme seeks to equip UAE nationals with the knowledge and skills to work in both administrative and teaching positions.

The Teaching Specialists Programme involve four phases, which include administrative professions as well as teaching posts in Arabic language, Islamic, social studies and national identity, in addition to teachers of kindergarten, primary school and special education, and specialists of educational guidance and leadership positions.

The programme targets Emirati jobseekers registered on the Nafis platform holding a bachelor’s degree in education, for teaching and school-related professions, as well as those with a high school degree, for administrative and assistant roles.

Those interested in joining the programme can register on the Nafis platform.

Emiratisation targets

The programme is expected to play a pivotal role in supporting private educational institutions in achieving their annual Emiratisation targets by facilitating employment contracts with program participants or through the Studying Citizen Employment Contract.

Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, said: “Today, we focus on the education sector, a sector that is crucial in nurturing future generations and providing them with the knowledge and understanding that enables them to actively contribute to building the future of our nation.”

Al Mazrouei added: “Our mission today is dedicated to empowering UAE nationals and equipping them with the necessary skills and qualifications to work within the education sector, so that they become accomplished, skilled, and dynamic educators that are fully prepared to guide and inspire the next generation.”

He continued: “Teaching is a noble and inspiring profession. We take pride in our nation’s leading academic institutions in both the government and private sectors. And in recognition of the importance of this sector, we aim to encourage more UAE nationals to be a part of it and participate within the Teaching Specialists Programme, and we promise that they will acquire valuable knowledge that not only qualifies them as educators, but also integrates them into the nation’s mission to be a pioneer and a leader in this vital sector.”

Ayesha Belharfia, Under-Secretary of Emiratisation Affairs at MoHRE, said: “Education has a crucial and direct role in building the generations who will lead our future, therefore, we at MoHRE are placing great importance in facilitating job opportunities for the Emirati citizens within this vital sector, with the aim of enhancing their contributions to nurturing future generations”.

She added: “We look forward to supporting and witnessing the achievements of Nafis’ Teaching Specialists Programme, as well as enriching the UAE’s education sector with qualified and distinguished Emirati educators. We view them as builders of the future, as they will aim to instill our values, concepts, and aspirations into the next generation.”

Dr Mohammad Al Mualla, Under-Secretary for Higher Education Academic Affairs at MoE, emphasised the Ministry’s belief in the crucial role of teachers in shaping the skills of future generations and contributing to the nation’s development. “The Ministry is committed to collaborating with its strategic partners to create initiatives and programmes that promote Emiratisation in the education sector,” he said.

Dr Al Mualla added: “We are confident that this programme will be the turning point for citizens interested in the private education sector. It will provide them with the necessary training and expertise to meet job market demands and contribute to shaping the future we aspire to achieve.”

Professional development

With the aim of implementing the programme according to the highest standards, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis) signed five MoUs with the Higher Colleges of Technology, United Arab Emirates University, University of Sharjah, Sharjah Education Academy, and Emirates College for Advanced Education.

The partnerships aim to enhance cooperation and coordination in implementing the bridging and development programmes for administrative professions, teaching professions, and school-related jobs, according to the terms and conditions of Nafis.

These agreements also aim to enhance the competitiveness of the Emirati workforce and promote sustainable employment opportunities for them, particularly in the private education sector, in addition to qualifying and upskilling Emirati jobseekers and equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary for working in the education sector.

The five academic institutions are committed to designing and implementing targeted training programmes based on the specific training needs of the sector, and that will ensure the employment of UAE nationals within the targeted job positions. Additionally, the institutions will provide the necessary support to complete registration processes, examinations, admissions, and the monitoring of individual development plans, among other operational matters.