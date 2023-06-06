Dubai: The Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office today launched the first competition for developing educational tools using ChatGPT that can be used by teachers to create tailored lesson plans for students.

The contest has been launched in partnership with the Digital School, one of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

What is ChatGPT? ChatGPT is a computer software tool that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to allow users to have human-like natural conversations with the chatbot, which can answer questions and assist with tasks, such as composing emails and essays.

Requirements

The criteria for participation in the competition say the candidate must use skills in coding languages such as Java Script and Python and basic web programming.

The contest consists of three levels to develop an easy-to-use and effective tool using Generative AI techniques, which contributes to facilitating lessons and addresses the topics of the carbon cycle, decomposition, nutritional needs of green plants, the process of fermentation and respiration, and the life cycle of frogs.

The competition levels include first providing an integrated lesson plan, second creating a web application that allows participants to enter their requirements and viewing the lesson plan created in the web application, and third introducing fine-tuning capabilities to the web application and the created lesson plan, and the ability to publish the final lesson plan on Strapi.

What will be judged?

Participants will be evaluated based on the quality of the outputs, passing the programming skills assessment test at CodersHQ, the validity of the web operation used, passing the digital school assessment, and fulfilling all conditions.

Those interested to participate can apply by registering via a dedicated link of the website of Event Brite.

The registration process is scheduled to June 11.

Saqr bin Ghalib, executive director of the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office, the contest comes in line with initiatives upskilling talent, thereby aligning with the goals of the National Programme for Coders. These projects also support entrepreneurs, start-ups, companies, and the education sector.

Bin Ghalib said the competition, which is the first one in the field of Generative AI, will make contributions towards advancing teaching methodologies, enriching educational content, and facilitating streamlined communication of ideas to students via digital platforms.

Dr Walid Al Ali, secretary-general of The Digital School emphasised the significance of Generative AI and highlighted that this collaboration between the Digital School and CodersHQ, one of the National Programme for Coders’ initiatives, will significantly enhance the educational process, expand the capabilities of both teachers and students, and harness the combined power of AI and human intelligence.

Dr Al Ali further highlighted the essential role of this competition as a key component within the broader scope of the comprehensive digital school initiative. This initiative is centred on harnessing technology and innovation to advance the cause of high-quality education on a global scale. By effectively bridging the gap between technology and education, the initiative seeks to expand educational access and opportunities.