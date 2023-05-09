Abu Dhabi: ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence (AI) platforms will soon help customers visiting Yas Island’s theme parks in Abu Dhabi plan their visit and obtain personalised guidance and information.
It follows an agreement between Abu Dhabi destinations developer Miral and global tech firm Microsoft.
ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-training Transformer) is a software that enables chatbots or virtual assistants to answer queries and provide information in natural conversational language.
The latest collaboration highlights the increasing importance of incorporating ChatGPT, artificial intelligence and machine learning across several industries to further enhance customer experience.
Miral announced its collaboration with Microsoft yesterday, saying that it would use generative AI to enhance visitor experiences at Yas Island’s theme parks and venues. The company will make use of Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service to augment the capabilities of its own chatbots, and provide personalised guidance and information to visitors.
Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Miral Group CEO, said: “We champion innovation at every step and believe that digital transformation is the key to creating more compelling and personalised visitor propositions. Our collaboration with Microsoft is a testament to our relentless pursuit of delivering unique and memorable experiences to guests of all ages and nationalities, further positioning Yas Island as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure. This collaboration with Microsoft will allow us to continue to create more unforgettable moments for our guests.”
Yas Island parks
Yas Island currently boasts three popular theme parks, including the Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, and Yas Waterworld. SeaWorld Yas Island is set to open later this month.
“We are delighted to collaborate with Miral to enhance its customer experience through the use of Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service. With the help of Azure OpenAI Service and ChatGPT, Miral can better engage with their customers, providing them with a personalised and seamless experience. We are proud to support Miral in their quest to deliver exceptional experiences to their customers,” said Naim Yazbeck, general manager at Microsoft UAE.