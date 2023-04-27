Dubai: If you are about to start your new business venture in the UAE and are struggling to find a website address that is memorable and impactful, you can now get some help from ChatGPT.

On April 14, the UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) announced the ‘Name Ideas’ service, which uses ChatGPT to recommend .ae domain names or website addresses to owners of small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Here’s how you can use the service:

1. Visit https://tdra.gov.ae/en/aeda/pages/name-ideas



2. Enter a description of your business activity in Arabic, English, or even in a local dialect. An example of the description could be ‘I sell honey produced in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region’ or ‘I sell handwoven blankets’. Then, according to TDRA, ChatGPT will analyse the information you have provided and provide a list of .ae domain names that are available for registration and suitable for your business. The domain names are in Arabic and English.

3. Once you click on ‘select’ next to the domain name of your choice, you will be given a list of the domain registrars that are accredited by TDRA. Domain registrars are companies that manage the reservation of domain names on the internet.



4. Select your preferred domain registrar and you will then be directed to their website, to complete the registration process.

The websites will provide you with the cost of registering the domain name for a period of one, two or even five years. Once you make the payment, the domain name will be registered with you.

If you want to familiarise yourself with the process of registering a domain name in the UAE or want to know how a ‘.ae’ domain can benefit your business, read our detailed guide here.