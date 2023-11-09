Dubai: The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has introduced a “Studying Citizen Employment Contract” to streamline the employment of Emirati professionals enrolled in its National Healthcare Programme as well as other programmes accredited by Nafis. A citizen student hired by an establishment under such a contract will be counted within the required Emiratisation quota for the establishment. Certain criteria must be met to successfully meet this quota through the work contract, including the requirement that the occupation specified in the employment contract must match the specialisation of the student.

Offering four-year bachelor’s degrees and two-year diplomas, the National Healthcare Programme covers a wide range of medical specialties across prestigious academic institutions in the UAE, including the Higher Colleges of Technology, Fatima College of Health Sciences, University of Fujairah, Ajman University, Gulf Medical University, University of Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah Medical and Health Sciences University, Abu Dhabi University, and Liwa College.

The specialities include a wide range of academic and vocational healthcare tracks. Bachelor’s specialisations include nursing, emergency medicine, health information management, medical laboratory sciences, and pharmacy, in addition to diagnostic medical imaging, pharmacy, physiotherapy, anaesthesiology and medical laboratory sciences.

Diploma programmes include a technical diploma in pharmacy, emergency medical services, healthcare assistance, as well as for dental assistants, pharmacy technicians, and laboratory technicians.

Students speak

Sharing her experiences with the programmes, Maryam Al Mazrouei, a pharmacy student at the University of Sharjah, said: “I decided to become a pharmacist because I believe a pharmacist’s role in healthcare is crucial and significant. To achieve my dream and goals, I will continue my education, obtain necessary certifications and licenses to become a successful pharmacist in my field. I will also actively participate in volunteer activities and workshops to enhance my experience and expand my network in this field. Moreover, I will always be ready to keep up with the latest developments in the field of pharmacy.”

Maitha Yousuf Al Suwaidi, a physical therapy student at the University of Sharjah, said: “We are fortunate due to our wise leadership’s emphasis on enhancing medical professionals’ skills and increasing specialists in this field. They provide us with opportunities for qualification through the programs and initiatives of the Nafis programme, designed to support national professionals and provide job opportunities that fulfil our dreams and aspirations.”

Salama Mohammed Al Ketbi, a healthcare assistance student at Fatima College of Health Sciences, said: “I am proud to represent Fatima College of Health Sciences, specifically in the field of healthcare assistance. This specialisation has positively impacted my life by teaching me the basics of first aid and how to deal with emergencies but most importantly, it has built my self-confidence and enhanced my spirit of cooperation. Having completed my first year and now commencing the second year, I strongly encourage students to join this excellent specialisation, where they will find themselves capable of providing care and assistance in critical moments. This enhances the sense of responsibility and builds valuable life skills.”

Hamda Abdullah Al Jaberi, a healthcare assistance student at Fatima College of Health Sciences, said: “I chose this field because the profession of healthcare assistance is distinguished by nobility and honour. It focuses on serving and caring for patients, ensuring their safety, and guiding them to safety. I am very proud of my studies, and I thank the National Healthcare Programme for giving me this great opportunity and help me achieve my dreams.”

1,200 Emiratis register

More than 1,200 UAE nationals have enrolled for the second batch of the National Healthcare Programme, one of Nafis’ initiatives to empower Emiratis in the healthcare sector.

Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, said: “The health sector in the UAE gets significant priority given its direct influence on the well-being and lives of individuals. Our wise leadership is committed to enhancing and developing a world-class health system, characterised by the best medical facilities and services, as well as qualified and efficient staff.”

He added: “The National Healthcare Programme has received a great reception from Emiratis, especially with the growing need for qualified national talent in this sector, who can contribute effectively to strengthening and developing it, keeping pace with future requirements in various health fields.”

Al Mazrouei pointed out that this programme comes within the framework of encouraging Emiratis to join the private health sector, “which has proven its worth due to its competitive capabilities. We look forward to more of our youth enrolling in the specialised training courses and programs offered by the Nafis in various fields, including the healthcare sector.”

Al Mazrouei lauded the decision by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE’s Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court for forming a healthcare Emiratisation committee, chaired by the Minister of Health and Prevention, with the membership of several concerned and healthcare entities in the UAE.

Ahmed Al Nasser, Assistant Undersecretary for National Human Resources Development at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), stated: “The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, in collaboration with Nafis, is committed to providing training and professional qualifications for UAE nationals in various fields, facilitating suitable employment opportunities that align with their aspirations. The National Healthcare Programme in particular aims to supply the private medical sector with a new generation of specialists in various healthcare fields, and we are proud to support this.”