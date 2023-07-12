Ajman: Ajman-based Gulf Medical University on Tuesday said it has started providing a new scholarship as part of the Nafis programme that covers up to 100 per cent of college tuition and registration fees for all eligible Emirati students, beginning with the admissions in September 2023.

These scholarships, aimed to empower Emirati students and enhance the competitiveness of UAE’s human resources in the healthcare field, have received an enrollment of 121 students since its launch, said the private institution for health professions owned and managed by Thumbay Group.

As part of the UAE’s ‘Projects of the 50’ initiative, the Nafis programme seeks to create a strong partnership between the public and private sectors, driving the nation’s development journey and stimulating economic growth.

Gulf Medical University fully aligns with these objectives and is dedicated to contributing to the success of the programme.

The scholarships offered by Gulf Medical University cover 100 per cent of the tuition fees for eight medical specialisations, including:

Bachelor of Nursing Sciences

Bachelor of Pharmacy

Bachelor of Physiotherapy

Bachelor of Science in Anesthesia Technology

Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Sciences

Bachelor of Medical Diagnostic Imaging Sciences

Bachelor of Dental Surgery and

Pharmacist assistant programme.

Eligibility

To be eligible for these scholarships, applicants must have completed secondary education and achieved an IELTS score of 4.5 or equivalent in the GMU English language test.

These scholarships provide Emirati students with equal opportunities to excel in the field of health professions.

Professor Hossam Hamdy, chancellor of Gulf Medical University, stated: “By collaborating with the Nafis programme, Gulf Medical University aims to support the UAE’s vision of Emiratisation in the private sector and meet the growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals.

The scholarships not only cover financial support but also offer coaching, professional training, mentoring services, and counseling to help the students thrive in their chosen health profession careers. With this opportunity, current and future generations of Emiratis will find their own unique path to success and contribute to the collective development of the healthcare sector across UAE.”

How to apply

To ensure a smooth application process, Gulf Medical University has established a dedicated committee that is responsible for conducting interviews with prospective candidates and providing detailed information about the admission procedure and requirements.

To be considered for these scholarships, aspiring students must indicate their interest in the Nafis Scholarships on the Gulf Medical University’s application form. Additionally, they must submit their applications for their chosen field of study before the deadline in August for the course.

The university said it encourages Emirati students, both male and female, to take advantage of this remarkable opportunity and embark on a rewarding medical career path.